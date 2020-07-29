e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / World-class fighter jets will prove to be game-changer: Amit Shah after Rafale landing in Ambala

World-class fighter jets will prove to be game-changer: Amit Shah after Rafale landing in Ambala

In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Air Force and the entire country on this “momentous day”.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said that Modi government is committed to build India’s defence capabilities.
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said that Modi government is committed to build India’s defence capabilities.(PTI)
         

Calling touchdown of Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase as “historic day” for Indian Air Force and proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that “world-class fighter jets will prove to be a game-changer”.

In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Air Force and the entire country on this “momentous day”.

“Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous @IAF_MCC and a proud moment for India! These are the world’s most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority,” Shah said in a tweet.

“From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead! I am sure these world class fighter jets will prove to be a game changer. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, DM @rajnathsingh ji, Indian Air Force and the entire country on this momentous day. #RafaleInIndia,” he added.

Shah said that Modi government is committed to build India’s defence capabilities.

“Induction of these next generation aircrafts is a true testimony of PM @narendramodi’s resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Modi govt is committed to build on India’s defence capabilities. I thank honourable PM for providing this unprecedented strength to our IAF,” he tweeted.

Earlier today, the five French Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana’s Ambala after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force.

The jets were given a customary water salute upon their arrival at the airbase, some 220-km from the India-Pakistan border.

The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later. The aircraft would move out soon to another operational base for operational sorties.

The five Rafale fighter aircraft took off on Monday for India from an airbase in France.

Rafale has multi-directional radar system which can detect 40 targets at the same time in a range of over 100 Kms. It has advance radar warning receiver to identify hostile tracking system a towed decoy system to thwart incoming missile attacks.

Rafale will ensure that our pilots will not have to cross the border to strike the target, that is about 600 Km in enemy territory.

It will get French industrial support for 50 years. India had signed a deal worth over Rs 60,000 crore with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafales to meet the emergency requirements of the IAF.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In