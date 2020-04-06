e-paper
World has praised India’s efforts in fighting Covid-19, says PM Modi

India brought all the governments together in the fight against the coronavirus disease which has killed thousands of people and affected millions across the world, said PM Modi.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi was addressing BJP’s 40th foundation day.
PM Modi was addressing BJP’s 40th foundation day.(HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic has set an example before the world as it understood the seriousness of the disease and took steps to break the chain of infections.

The Prime Minister said, while addressing the members of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its 40th foundation day, India brought all the governments together in the fight against the coronavirus disease which has killed thousands of people and affected millions across the world.

“India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on the ground,” Modi said in his address.

“India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO (World Health Organization). All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the Saarc countries and the G20 meeting,” he said.

The Prime Minister also put in praise for the 130 crore Indians across the country, who he said have shown an unprecedented maturity during the ongoing lockdown to break the chain of infections and Janta Curfew on March 22.

“No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service,” he said.

Modi pointed out the response by people to his 9 minutes at 9pm call on Sunday to switch off lights in their homes.

“Yesterday, we got a glimpse of the sense of unity displayed by the people of the country. People from every section of society and age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve to fight Covid-19,” he added.

As he everyone should be thankful towards all those who are working from the front, he pointed out that “this is a long war against the coronavirus pandemic.

“But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve—to win this war,” Modi said.

The Union health ministry said that the number of coronavirus disease cases in India rose to 4067, with an increase of 490 in the last 12 hours, on Monday and that the deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded at 109.

