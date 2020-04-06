BJP at 40: Nadda praises PM Modi’s leadership, asks party workers to give up one meal

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:58 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country during the Covid-19 crisis is being praised everywhere.

“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country at this moment of global crisis due to Covid-19, it is being praised everywhere. The whole world is looking towards PM Modi with hope, to recover from this crisis,” Nadda said in his address to the party workers on 40th foundation day of the party.

“On the occasion of 40th establishment day of the BJP, every party worker will contact 40 people and urge them to donate Rs 100 in PM-CARES fund,” said Nadda.

“We should thank the policemen, doctors, nurses, bank officials and postmen who are working for our convenience,” he added.

He had earlier tweeted, “I request you to express gratitude and motivate those who work for our health 24x7.” Nadda also asked party workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and posted his message on the 40th anniversary of the BJP.

“We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNaddavJi, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the organisation has emerged as the biggest and strongest pillar of democracy in the country. “In just 40 years of its foundation, BJP has not only become the biggest and strongest pillar of Indian democracy but has also become the centre of people’s trust. The credit for this goes crores of party workers and a strong leadership. Congratulations to all workers on BJP foundation day,” Singh said in a tweet on Monday.

The UP unit of the BJP is celebrating the party’s 40th Foundation Day by undertaking a signature campaign to thank the “corona warriors”, who are working on the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed nearly 70,000 deaths across the world.

The BJP was founded on April 6 in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party to put up a united fight against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held after the Emergency.