e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / World’s largest 10,000-bed Covid centre treating 59 patients

World’s largest 10,000-bed Covid centre treating 59 patients

Officials also claimed that this is the first time since its opening that the number of patients has reached close to 50. According to the data, since July 5, a total number of 11,749 patients have been treated in the Covid centre and hospital.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
Considering the Covid situation in Delhi, ITBP had increased capacity of Covid-19 beds at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur from 2,000 to 3,000.
Considering the Covid situation in Delhi, ITBP had increased capacity of Covid-19 beds at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur from 2,000 to 3,000.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO (Representative Image))
         

As the total number of Covid-19 patients has crossed the 1 crore-mark, the world’s largest 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid centre in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area has just 59 patients currently undergoing treatment.

According to the data compiled by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is operating the centre, said that this is the lowest number of patients undergoing treatment at one time. The data also shows that the centre has less than 100 patients for the past four to five days.

Officials also claimed that this is the first time since its opening that the number of patients has reached close to 50. According to the data, since July 5, a total number of 11,749 patients have been treated in the Covid centre and hospital.

Out of 11,749 patients, 11,374 patients have been discharged till the morning of December 22. According to the data, a total number of 69 patients were under treatment on Monday morning, of which 10 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

A total of 11 hospitals including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Medanta, Max Hospital, etc, are referring patients to this Covid centre. Recently, when Delhi witnessed the third wave of Covid-19, Sardar Patel Covid centre had witnessed highest number, 2000 patients, the maximum number of patients undergoing treatment at the facility at a time.

Considering the Covid situation in Delhi, ITBP had increased capacity of Covid-19 beds at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur from 2,000 to 3,000.

ITBP Director General SS Deswal had said that the new beds will be equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen and negated the rumours about the shortage of medical oxygen at the Covid-19 facility.

tags
top news
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
‘Party (Nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after raid on night club
‘Party (Nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after raid on night club
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In