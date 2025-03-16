World's longest Hyperloop tube being developed at IIT Madras: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras on Saturday and said that the 410-meter Hyperloop tube would soon become the world's longest high-speed tube, reported news agency ANI. Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the work being done to develop the world's longest hyperloop tube at IIT Madras(ANI Grab)

In a post on X, the union minister said, “Longest Hyperloop tube in Asia (410 m)…soon to be the world's longest.”

The minister witnessed a live demonstration of the Hyperloop tube at the testing facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus in Chennai.

Addressing reporters, the minister said, that the high-speed train, which runs in a vacuum, had been developed using indigenous technologies.

He also congratulated the young innovators and the Avishkar organisation, who were working on developing the transportation technology, which had yielded good results so far.

The railway ministry has been provided funding and technical assistance for the project, and the electronic technology for the Hyperloop will be developed at ICF (Integral Coach Factory) Chennai.

The ICF has also successfully developed electronics systems for the Vande Bharat high-speed trains.

The minister also visited the IIT Chennai campus in Guindy for an exhibition titled Open House 2025, organised by the IIT Centre for Innovation. Dr. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Chennai, was also present at the event.

He interacted with students and stated that India would soon become a leading nation across all sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also presented prizes to the winners of the innovation competition held during the exhibition and encouraged students to continue pursuing such creative endeavours.

He said that, currently, five semiconductor facilities were operating in India, and that the country's first domestically produced semiconductor would be rolled out by the end of this year.

He told the youth that their exceptional performance in the fields of data science, artificial intelligence and semiconductors would help propel India towards becoming a developed nation.