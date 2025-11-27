‘Worst airline experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India Express after flight delay; airline responds

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday expressed frustration over the delay of his Air India Express flight from Guwahati to Hyderabad, and said that there was no communication from the airline despite the delay. Calling this “the worst airline experience,” Siraj wrote, “I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand.”(AFP)

The airline later reacted to the cricketer's social media post, and apologised for the inconvenience caused to him. They said that his flight has been cancelled, adding that their team will continue to provide him support.

At 11:33 pm on Wednesday, Siraj took to his X and wrote that his Air India Express flight no. IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7:25, but said it was delayed without a proper reason, and that there was no communication from the airline.

“This has been really frustrating, and this is the basic ask by every passenger,” Siraj wrote further. He said that the flight was delayed by four hours, and still no update has been received on it, which has left him “stranded.”

Air India Express replies

Reacting to Siraj's post, Air India Express apologised for the inconvenience. They said that his flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons, adding that their team is actively assisting guests with necessary arrangements.

“We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding,” the airline wrote. They also said that their team will update him and extend support.

Earlier this month, more than 800 flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control system. All major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, said their services were affected, leading to long queues and slower operations.