Stuck in airport for 27 hours, no hotel or lounge: Bengaluru man shares grandma’s ordeal after Ethiopia volcano eruption

The volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has disrupted flights in several countries, including India. With reports that ash clouds from the eruption of Hayli Gubbi volcano having drifted towards western India, operations of Indian airlines were also affected. A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea.

Air India has cancelled 13 flights since Monday. The airline took to X on Tuesday morning, sharing the list of cancelled international and domestic flights.

Several people responded to the post, either complaining about the difficulties of being stranded or seeking details of alternative arrangements. One such user was Saswat Biswas, a Bengaluru resident, whose grandmother has been stranded at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, for over 24 hours. Biswas's grandmother, who is in her 70s, is flying from Doha to Kolkata with a transit in Delhi.

She was visiting her son and wife (Biswas's parents) who are based in Doha, and was returning to Kolkata after two months, Biswas told HT.com. The elderly traveller now finds herself in an unusual spot because her visa has just expired, leaving her unable to step out of the Doha airport. Fortunately, she is travelling with a relative.

Like the other passengers on the cancelled Doha-Delhi AI 2284 flight, Biswas's grandmother too checked in at the Doha airport on Monday evening.

“They finally have announced a confirmed flight at 1AM local time tonight (Wednesday). That is 27 hours after the original cancelled flight,” Biswas said.

Air India responds

While Air India said stranded passengers across airports are being given hotel accommodation, airline sources said that in Doha, hotel rooms were not available due to the ongoing soccer championship.

"At Doha, as well, passengers were accommodated in the lounge and served all meals and refreshments during this period," airline sources said.

Bengaluru man says grandma surviving on public seats at Doha airport

But Biswas said his grandmother and uncle did not get even the lounge access at Hamad International Airport as the lounge was occupied by other stranded flyers.

"My grandmom is making do at whatever available public seats in Hamad Intl Airport," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

"Her meds are in check-in baggage."

Delhi airport sees flight cancellations, delays due to volcanic ash plumes impact

At the Delhi airport, at least seven international flights were cancelled and more than 10 international flights delayed.