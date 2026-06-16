BENGALURU: Indira Lankesh, whose life intertwined with some of the defining figures and institutions of modern Kannada literature while yielding a body of work and a business career of her own, died on Monday at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 83. Writer, publisher and entrepreneur, Indira Lankesh passes away at 83 in Bengaluru

Her family said she died in her sleep on Monday morning following age related ailments. She is survived by her daughter, filmmaker Kavita Lankesh, her son, filmmaker and actor Indrajith Lankesh, and their families. Her eldest daughter, journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, was killed in 2017 by members of an alleged Hindutva cult.

For much of her public life, Indira Lankesh occupied a space that defied easy definition. She was an entrepreneur who built a successful saree business from scratch, a memoirist whose account of her family life became an important work in Kannada literature, and a publisher whose efforts helped sustain one of the state’s most influential journalistic ventures. Her work often unfolded away from public attention, even as the Lankesh name became synonymous with literature, journalism and public debate.

Born in Shivamogga on June 2, 1943, she married the writer and journalist P. Lankesh in 1960. After the couple settled in Bengaluru, the family’s circumstances changed when he left his university teaching position to devote himself to filmmaking and theatre. With no previous experience in business, she began selling sarees from home before opening Mayur Silks and Textiles in Gandhi Bazaar in 1979, creating a livelihood that carried the family through a financially uncertain period.

The following year, P. Lankesh founded Lankesh Patrike, the Kannada tabloid that came to occupy a distinctive place in the state’s media landscape. While he became its public face, Indira Lankesh was closely involved in the publication’s administration, growth and publishing operations. She also remained engaged in book publishing and continued to write.

Her literary contribution found lasting expression in Hulimavu Mattu Nanu, an autobiographical work serialised in Gauri Lankesh Patrike. Written as a personal reflection on her life with P. Lankesh, the memoir, whose title echoed his autobiography Hulimavina Mara, came to be regarded as a landmark among memoirs by women in Kannada.

Political leaders and members of Karnataka’s literary community paid tribute following her death.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described her contribution as inseparable from her husband’s achievements. “The achievements of P. Lankesh in the fields of literature, media and cinema would not have been possible without the immense support and contribution of Indira Lankesh,” he said.

Recalling his association with the family, he added, “Indira Lankesh and her children were very close to me. She was involved in writing herself and also efficiently managed responsibilities related to book publishing.”

Siddaramaiah also spoke about the lasting impact of Gauri Lankesh’s killing on the family, saying, “After the murder of Gauri Lankesh a few years ago, Indira Lankesh suffered a severe shock and had never fully recovered from it.”

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remembered her as “a role model for all women” and said she had lived “with unwavering determination and resilience.”

Civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad wrote that Indira Lankesh had spent recent years grieving the loss of her daughter while continuing to seek justice in the case. She ended her tribute with the words: “Rest in Power and Peace, Indiramma. Justice for Gauri will be done. That we promise.”

Behind a name closely associated with one of Karnataka’s most influential literary families stood a writer, publisher and entrepreneur who shaped that legacy in ways that were often less visible but deeply woven into its history.