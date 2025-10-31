Yadgir district admin approves RSS march in Kharge’s bastion

The Yadgir district administration on Wednesday granted conditional permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a planned route march in Gurmitkal, scheduled for Friday, district officials said on Thursday. Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

The assembly constituency has long been regarded as the political stronghold of All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, who represented it eight times as an MLA . The approval order arrived amid a simmering row between the government and the opposition BJP over the public activities conducted by the RSS. One of the organisation’s most vocal critics in this regard has been Kharge’s son and state IT-BT and rural development minister Priyank Kharge, who recently wrote twice to the chief minister, urging first, a ban on RSS activities in government-owned spaces, and second, action against government employees associated or participating in RSS activities.

According to officials, the permission was given following a detailed security review and was based on an application filed by district RSS head Bassappa Sanjanol on October 23.

According to police, the procession is slated to begin at Samrat Circle and pass through APMC Circle, Hanuman Temple, Marathawadi, Police Station Road, Milan Chowk, and Sihineeru Bavi Market Main Road before concluding at Ram Nagar. The district administration has imposed ten conditions on the organisers, said officials.

“The organisers have been instructed to prevent any damage to public or private property and to bear responsibility for any losses. RSS volunteers have also been told to follow the approved route, avoid inflammatory slogans, and ensure that no actions disrupt communal harmony. The order explicitly bans activities that may disturb peace and prohibits participants from carrying firearms or deadly weapons,” said an official in the know.

Officials added that roads should not be blocked, shops cannot be forced to close, and the organisers must cooperate fully with law enforcement. The administration said adequate police security would be deployed along the route and warned that any violation of the conditions would attract legal action.

The approval follows days of scrutiny, with officials confirming that the RSS faced multiple procedural hurdles before the go-ahead was granted.

