Yamuna water level close to warning mark in Delhi, may cross it within two days

The Yamuna river in Delhi reached the mark of 204.14 metres, getting closer to the warning level of 204.5 metres. Constant rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand has created the conditions for further rise of the water level, reports said. The administration has issued advisories for people living in low-lying areas and to avoid going near riverbanks.

Though the current levels are below the danger mark, officials from the irrigation and flood control department are keeping an eye on the situation. According to an NDTV report, the highest Yamuna water level recorded in Delhi was at 208.66 meters in July 2023, due to which low-lying areas of the capital, like Yamuna Bazaar, Rajghat, and Civil Lines, were flooded.

Officials cited in the report said water from the Hathnikund barrage feeds the river; this, combined with the continuous rainfall, could be the reason behind the Yamuna’s rising water level.

It could push the river above the warning mark in the next 24-48 hours, they said.

UP on high alert amid rising levels of Ganga, Yamuna

In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, people are experiencing a flood-like situation where the water from the Ganga and Yamuna rivers has entered the residential areas. People living in low-lying areas are being rescued and relocated.

In Varanasi, water levels rose dramatically after heavy rainfall in the area. Visuals from Tulsi Ghat showed the swollen level of the Ganga inching closer to the steps of the ghat.

In UP’s Prayagraj, SDRF teams have been carrying out rescue operations. Boats have been deployed, and the team is receiving calls and rescuing those in need, ANI reported.

Yesterday, by 4 pm, the Yamuna level in Naini had reached 85.06 metres while Ganga also rose to 84.96 metres in Phapamau. Flood water on Saturday entered over 15,000 houses in low-lying areas of Prayagraj.