Yediyurappa stepped down on his own: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday heaped praises on Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa, and said Yediyurappa had stepped down from the top post on his own to make way for a new leadership to take over.

“Just recently, Yediyurappa decided on his own that a new person and leadership be given the responsibility of Karnataka. And BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) decided that Basavaraj Bommai be given the responsibility of chief minister and he is the CM today,” Shah said at Davangare, about 260km from the capital Bengaluru.

The bitter battle between Yediyurappa and the national leadership of the BJP ended with the 78-year-old stepping down on July 26. Yediyurappa made the announcement while desperately trying to hold back tears that suggested that his decision was enforced and not voluntary.

Shah said that under the leadership of Bommai, the BJP will be re-elected to power with a full mandate, indicating the possibility that the saffron outfit will head to the 2023 assembly polls with the latter leading the party.

But the home minister’s statements have come at a time when there appears to be some discomfort between the national leadership and Yediyurappa who, according to many people aware of the developments, is still pulling the strings of the new government.

Yediyurappa, who shared a tempestuous relationship with the national leadership and his own partymen in the state during his two years in power, has taken it upon himself to bring back the party to power in 2023 on its own.

The trouble, analysts and others said, is how the BJP and Yediyurappa are trying to attain this so-called common goal with their distinct approaches, HT reported on Thursday.

The national leadership of the BJP is trying to attain this goal on the platform of Hindutva while Yediyurappa continues to pursue his caste-based politics, which has shaped his political career for over four decades.

This is Shah’s first visit to Karnataka after Yediyurappa was replaced and a day before three major districts — Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Hubbali — head to local body elections on Friday.

Shah’s visit also comes at a time when there is visible discomfort within the BJP in Karnataka. There is a section of core-BJP legislators who nurse a feeling of neglect for being overlooked in favour of Bommai, who has been with the party only for the last 13 years. There is an even bigger group of legislators who have aired their dissent in public after being overlooked for ministerial berths in favour of those seen loyal to Yediyurappa.

Lobbying continues within the BJP to fill up the four remaining spots in Bommai’s cabinet.

“Bommai has made some small but significant beginnings. He stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices, and has taken certain steps for transparency. It is a very short time since Bommai took over but people who are sitting in Delhi and closely watching the developments in Karnataka say that the BJP has strengthened its position by installing him as the chief minister,” Shah said, firmly standing behind the party’s choice.

The BJP also faces a challenge in the yet-to-be announced zilla and taluka panchayat elections, which are likely to be bellwether for the 2023 state elections.

Shah said that Karnataka has done well in terms of vaccination and has almost inoculated 90% of its eligible population.

Shah also lamented the existence of vaccine hesitancy among some communities and appealed to his party workers to spread awareness and extend all support to ensure wider coverage against Covid-19.