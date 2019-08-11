‘Yet to learn from mistakes’: Shivraj Chouhan on Sonia Gandhi as Congress chief

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:32 IST

A day after Congress announced Sonia Gandhi as its interim president, BJP vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party was yet to learn from its mistakes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the BJP’s membership drive in Odisha, Chouhan said it was surprising that the Congress Working Committee still wanted Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party.

“The Congress should choose a leader through a democratic process and if it fails to do so, no one can save the party. It seems, they (Congress) don’t have guts. The Congress leaders are dependent on a single family but that particular family has already lost its charisma,” said Chouhan.

The former CM said BJP has set an example for others as its leaders grow in the party naturally, while the Congress is unable to move beyond a family.

“Political parties governed by dynasty, family and caste politics were defeated everywhere, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the general elections,” Chouhan said.

The Congress said the BJP was in panic after Sonia Gandhi was chosen as the interim Congress boss. Congress MLA Suresh Routray said the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family for the country is incomparable.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 15:24 IST