Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0 holds meet with the new cabinet

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held his first meeting with the new council of ministers, hours after completion of the oath-taking ceremony on Friday.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds the first meeting of the council of ministers in the state, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held his first meeting with the new council of ministers, hours after completion of the oath-taking ceremony on Friday.

One of the ministers, on condition of anonymity, said that during the meeting, the new council was directed to fulfill the target set by the state government submit a report on the performance of their respective departments at the end of each month.

Prior to the meeting, newly-inducted minister Jitin Prasad said that all promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the election campaign will be fulfilled by the state government.

“The chief minister has called the first meeting just after the searing-in-ceremony. A roadmap will be chalked out. It’s clear that we received people’s love and support. Electoral promises will be met,” he had said.

With this meeting, the BJP government will once again begin working on making Uttar Pradesh the number one state, he added.

“The prime message will be taken to every house. We’ll begin working on our commitment to make Uttar Pradesh the no.1 state,” he said.

Former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya, who was sworn in as a cabinet minister, assured that the government will keep on working on the safety and security of women.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have made us ministers, we will keep on working for them,” Maurya said.

Saturday, March 26, 2022
