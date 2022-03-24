Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani invited

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited to watch Yogi Adityanath take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second time, news agency PTI reported. The saffron-robed BJP leader will be sworn in at 4 pm Thursday at a grand ceremony with prime minister Narendra Modi present. Also present will be home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states, in addition to dozens of other high-profile guests.

Ex-UP BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai told news agency ANI leading industrialists had been invited as they have a role in creating employment and boosting the state's economy.

"We are inviting industrialists who will be keen to set up industries in UP. Religious leaders are being invited to seek their blessings for the government to work for the people of the state in the next five years," he said.

Adityanath has invited over 50 seers, including those from UP temple towns of Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, the prime minister's constituency.

Other prominent invitees are Vivek Agnihotri, director of the controversial The Kashmir Files and movie star Anupam Kher.

Senior opposition leaders have also been invited, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav and party founder Mulayam Yadav have also been called, as have Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

The BJP is planning a glitzy event in state capital Lucknow as a show of strength after romping to victory in last month's election.

The ceremony will be held at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow. Elaborate arrangements are being made at the venue, which has the capacity to seat around 50,000. Reports indicate the whole stadium has been decked out with lights, with cut-outs of the prime minister, Amit Shah and Yogi ubiquitous.

Police have drawn up detailed plans to divert traffic.

The BJP claimed 255 of the assembly's 403 seats - below the 312 it won in 2017 but well over the majority mark of 202. Rivals Samajwadi Party - expected to run the BJP close - won 111 seats and the Congress settled for a miserly two.

On Thursday evening Adityanath was voted as leader of the BJP's legislative party and elected chief minister by his MLAs - both mere formalities.

With input from ANI, PTI