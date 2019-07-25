Yogi Adityanath urges opposition parties to help make UP trillion dollar economy

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called upon the opposition parties to accept the challenge of making the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

“There should be no politics on some issues. This house will have to accept the challenge of making the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years,” said the chief minister while speaking on his government’s first supplementary budget of Rs 13,594.87 crore for 2019-2020 in the state assembly.

The state assembly also passed the Uttar Pradesh Appropriation (supplementary for 2019-2020) Bill 2019 with a voice vote.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about making the state a trillion dollar economy at the UP Investor’s Summit-2018.

“If we keep on moving at the present pace, it will take 12 to 15 years to achieve the target. We will have to move faster,” said Adityanath, who began his address with how UP’s annual budget of Rs 4,79,701.10 crore together with the supplementary demands was close to Rs 5 lakh crore mark.

Insisting that it was not the responsibility of the PM alone and all 130 crore people of India will have to contribute to achieve this, the chief minister said the state would also have to see how it could contribute towards making India a 5-trillion dollar economy.

“The second ground-breaking ceremony being organised here on July 28 is a step forward in this direction,” he said.

Adityanath said investors were not willing to invest and those already in UP were trying to shift out when his government took over in 2017.

But his government had created an industry-friendly atmosphere, claimed Adityanath while announcing that an investment of about Rs 65000 crore would be implemented at the second ground-breaking ceremony to be attended by Union Home minister Amit Shah and many leading entrepreneurs and investors.

He said the size of UP’s GDP was Rs 1,54,2432 crore and the state would have to make a lot of efforts for the growth of the GDP.

To make UP a trillion dollar economy, the state would have to make progress in every sector and set a target to attract investment of Rs 70 thousand crore to 1 lakh crore, he said. “This may be a big target. But it is not impossible to achieve,” said Adityanath while claiming that the state government was following fiscal discipline.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 01:56 IST