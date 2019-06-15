Yogi government needs to be ‘woken-up’, Akhilesh tells UP Governor

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stepped up pressure on the Yogi Adityanath government by raising the issue of “deterioration in law and order, especially the crime against minor girls…” with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik”.

Former UP CM also handed out a detailed memorandum to Naik, during over half-an-hour discussion, at Raj Bhawan on Saturday morning.

Akhilesh Yadav told the Governor that UP government needed to be ‘woken-up’ over the law and order issues.

He listed the murder of the first woman chief of the UP Bar Council, rape and murder of minor girls in the past two weeks, murder of SP and BSP leaders after the Lok Sabha polls and alleged framing of SP leader Azam Khan in a ‘fake case’ to build his case.

After a brief lull post Lok Sabha poll results, Akhilesh Yadav has revived attacks on the Yogi Adityanath government. Earlier this week, Yadav had claimed that “the law and order has gone out of hand in UP”.

He had said: “fear, terror, insecurity is palpable in all sections of the society across the state. Even small girls are not safe in the BJP rule and the government attitude towards gory crimes is insensitive.”

The chief minister had reviewed the law and order situation in the state on Thursday and directed senior officers to crack down on criminals and anti-social elements.

Political temperature is likely to rise further before the state holds by polls for 12 seats, to be contested by all major political parties including the BSP. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2022

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 13:45 IST