e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Yogi govt eases procedure of life certificate submission for senior citizens

Yogi govt eases procedure of life certificate submission for senior citizens

The chief minister said that the pensioners are the senior citizens and they have to face difficulties going to banks, treasuries and offices to submit their life certificates in the month of November.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yogi Adityanath has asked the finance department to develop the online submission procedure and publicise it in the interest of the pensioners of the state.
Yogi Adityanath has asked the finance department to develop the online submission procedure and publicise it in the interest of the pensioners of the state.(HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to simplify the procedure of submission of life certificates for senior citizens.

Adityanath has asked the finance department to develop the online submission procedure and publicise it in the interest of the pensioners of the state.

The chief minister said that the pensioners are the senior citizens and they have to face difficulties going to banks, treasuries and offices to submit their life certificates in the month of November.

He said that through this facility they may submit the certificate from home or common facility centres to receive their pension.

tags
top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
‘More Indian-Americans likely to vote because of Kamala Harris’
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
DC vs RR Live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
DC vs RR Live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In