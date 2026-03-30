'You should be charge sheeted': Mamata Banerjee slams Amit Shah over ‘victim card’ remark

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Union home minister Amit Shah over his “victim card” remarks about the leg injury she suffered during campaigning for the 2021 assembly elections and suggested that there might be a conspiracy against her life. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised Amit Shah over the “charge sheet” he released against her government on Saturday. (PTI/ANI)

Addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Manbazar in Purulia, the CM criticised Shah over the “charge sheet” he released against her government on Saturday, saying: “Who are you to file a charge sheet? You should be charge sheeted.”

On Saturday, Shah said that Banerjee “played the politics of the victim card”. “Sometimes she breaks her leg, sometimes she ties a bandage on her head, sometimes she falls ill and sometimes she abuses the Election Commission (EC). But, the people of Bengal have understood her victim card politics,” he said.

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Hitting back, Banerjee said: “They (BJP) say I moved around with bandages on. I fought death several times. Why don’t they check those medical reports? Don’t you have any shame? Before the last (2021) election you purposely hurt me in the leg. “Despite that, I toured Bengal in a wheelchair with a cast because I am strong inside.”

“Are they planning to kill me now? Why else will he make a statement like that? His words make it apparent that a conspiracy has been hatched. Character assassination is part of such conspiracies,” the CM said without naming Shah.

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In 2021, Banerjee suffered an injury in her left leg when she was hit by the door of the SUV she was riding during her campaign. The incident happened in East Midnapore district’s Nandigram, where she unsuccessfully contested BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. She later won a by-election at her traditional Bhawanipore seat in Kolkata.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP would end the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for women and put restrictions on people’s dietary preferences if it came to power following the polls.

“Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes to power, people will not be able to eat fish, meat and eggs. They will stop the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme,” she said.