Young singer from Kashmir composes song for PM: ‘Modi aaye hain…’

A young singer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, Imran Aziz, has composed a song for Prime Minister Modi who arrived in Srinagar to address a public rally and inaugurate development projects worth ₹6,400 crore in Srinagar during his visit. Imran Aziz composed the three-minute-long song, welcoming the Prime Minister and praising the steps taken by his government including the abrogation of Article 370. Imran Aziz(ANI)

The song starts with the lines, "Modi aaye hain, Modi aaye hain, kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge" (Modi has come, the lotus will bloom and he [Modi] will hoist the flag).

Singer Imran Aziz who composed the song for the Prime Minister spoke with ANI and said he was a ‘huge fan’ of the Prime Minister. “I heard that Modiji is arriving in Kashmir. I thought of singing something for him. I am his huge fan. I have been influenced by his style of work. It took me one week to compose the song,” Aziz said.

Sharing his expectations from PM's visit to Kashmir Aziz said, "I am extremely happy. I have a lot of expectations and hopes from him. There are lot of challenges in Kashmir. There is the issue of unemployment and hospitals in Anantnag. Youth here are inclined towards drugs. We are hoping that he (PM Modi) will set everything right".

In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth ₹6,400 crore. Addressing the gathering in Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Modi hit out at the Opposition, including the Congress, claiming that some families were misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation over the now-abrogated Article 370.

“For decades, the Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the country for political gains in the name of Article 370. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth about whether Jammu and Kashmir benefited from Article 370 or only a few families took advantage of it. The talent of Jammu and Kashmir is getting its due respect today as there is no Article 370 now,” Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI)