Youth dies in crossfire during alleged clash between TMC factions in Bengal village

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 01:15 IST

Sheikh Inshan (26), a resident of Kalyanpur village in the Sainthia area of Bengal’s Birbhum district died of gunshots Tuesday morning after being caught in a crossfire between two factions of Trinamool Congress (TMC) who allegedly clashed in a turf war.

Inshan was going to the local grocer to buy something when he was caught in the crossfire. He was shot in the head and leg, villagers told the police. They alleged that some villagers were injured when two factions of the ruling party clashed with guns and bombs. Inshan was declared dead on arrival at Sainthia hospital. His family told the police that he did not belong to any party.

TMC leaders, however, dismissed the allegation of infighting, saying the party had nothing to do with Tuesday’s violence. Police detained a few villagers.

“The violence started around 7 am. We closed our doors and windows in fear. Clashes have been taking place over the past few days,” said Shakil Sheikh, a villager.

A huge police contingent was deployed in the village after the incident.

Shyamapada Mondal, district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “TMC leaders are trying to establish control over the area. It is unfortunate that an innocent youth died.”

Abhijit Singha, district vice president of TMC, said, “Our party is not at all involved. The incident is the fallout of a dispute among some villagers over an illegal business.”

“Investigation is on. We are interrogating some villagers. The situation is now under control,” said Shyam Singh, superintendent of police, Birbhum.

