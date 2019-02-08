YSR biopic set to release today, Congress says it targets Sonia Gandhi

The multi-lingual film on the life of YSRC leader Jaganmohan Reddy’s father and former chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, set to release in two Telugu states on Friday, has run into controversy with the Congress alleging that their leader Sonia Gandhi has been portrayed in a bad light.

Yatra, directed by Mahi V Raghav, revolves around the life of YSR, as Rajasekhar Reddy was popular called in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, his struggles against his detractors within the Congress and how he led the Congress to a landslide victory in 2004 by trouncing the Telegu Desam Party (TDP).

Mammootty plays the late Yuvajana Sramika Rytu Congress leader.

Janga Gautam, the spokesperson of the Congress’ Andhra Pradesh unit, said the biopic intentionally targeted the Congress party and its leader Sonia Gandhi as part of a hidden agenda of Jagan’s YSRC to finish off their party in collusion with the BJP.

Congress’ state unit president N Raghuveera Reddy had also criticised the movie at a recent media conference, saying it is not a biopic but a “bio-trick”.

“Let the people behind the movie make the cast speak the truth that Rajasekhar Reddy was a true Congressman… YSR wished to see Rahul ji as the Prime Minister and we are all striving to realise his dream. His son, Jagan, needs to acknowledge this fact,” Raghuveera said.

Another Congress leader V Gurnadham said the party will take a decision on whether to protest the movie after watching it.

YSRC’s social media wing in-charge G Devendar Reddy, however, asserted that the filmmakers have only tried to present the facts before the people beyond personal animosities and politics.

“Is it not true that YSR faced a lot of troubles from the Congress leadership and that he undertook a gruelling padayatra in 2003’s midsummer against the wishes of the Congress high command? Is it also not true that Sonia Gandhi jailed Jagan for political reasons?” he asked.

It’s all true history which the movie is trying to show, Devendar Reddy added.

It has been raining biopics in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana head of the Lok Sabha election this summer and like Yatra have also generated controversy.

A song in the Ramgopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR sparked a row with TDP alleging that their leader and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was depicted in an offensive manner in the video.

A Nandamuri Balakrishna starring biopic NTR Kathanayakudu on TDP founder and Balakrishna’s father NT Rama Rao was released recently ahead of the general elections. Part two of the NTR biopic and RGV’s version of NTR’s life are also set to be shortly launched.

