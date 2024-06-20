A 22-year-old man, who was sleeping on a pavement in Chennai, was killed after the daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao allegedly ran her luxury car over him, police said. YSRCP MP’s daughter gets bail after running over man in Chennai

The accident happened on Monday afternoon between 1.30 - 2.30pm, said a police officer investigating the case. The victim has been identified as Surya, a painter from Odaikyppam, a fishing hamlet in Besant Nagar. “He was in an inebriated state. He was 4km away from his home and he was sleeping on the pavement and had fallen onto the road,” the officer said. “When the car took a turn, it was possible that the driver could not have seen him while turning.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The victim was rushed to the Royapettah government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Adyar traffic police rushed to the spot after the public saw the accident. They arrested Beeda Madhuri, the daughter of the Andhra Pradesh MP who drove the car, under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “It’s a bailable offence so she is out on bail,” the officer added, clarifying that it was not a case of drinking and driving.

Beeda Madhuri was accompanied by a female friend in the car who had gotten down to check on the victim, the officer said. She called for an ambulance as a huge crowd gathered.

In videos emerging on social media, the crowd is seen arguing with the woman who subsequently left the spot. Later, the crowd gathered at the Adyar traffic police station demanding action.