YSRCP plans campaign to counter farmers’ march against three-capital plan

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) plans a campaign to counter the ongoing farmers’ foot march to Amaravati against the state government’s three-capital plan for Andhra Pradesh.

The march of around 600-odd farmers began in Venkatapalem on September 12 and entered West Godavari on Sunday. All political parties barring the YSRCP have supported the farmers.

The government has gone all out to create three capitals. “If there is no resistance from the people of north coastal Andhra, particularly Visakhapatnam, it will send a message that the agitation of farmers to retain the capital city in Amaravati has the legitimacy and acceptance in the entire state. It will have a negative impact on the YSRCP’s prospects in the next elections,” a YSRCP leader said, pleading anonymity.

The YSRC is expected to hold a series of meetings, workshops, rallies, and conferences with politicians, trade and business communities, and influential sections to seek support for the plan.

“By the time the padayatra of Amaravati farmers enters Visakhapatnam, we are planning to create an atmosphere in the entire north-coastal Andhra to see they face resistance from the local people. The capital sentiment in Visakhapatnam will overtake the demand of Amaravati farmers,” the leader said.

Advocates, academics, and politicians participated in a YSRCP meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and backed the plan to declare Vishakhapatnam the executive capital.

Academic Balamohan Das said Visakhapatnam has all the prerequisites to becoming a capital city. “It has road, rail, air, and port connectivity. With little investment, it can transform into a real global city,” he said.

S S Shiva Sankar, a local leader, said people from north-coastal Andhra have been migrating to other places in search of employment. “If Visakhapatnam becomes the executive capital, it will ensure all-round development.”

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Visakhapatnam was one of the top five fastest developing cities in the country. “The government proposed the three capitals for the balanced development of all regions.”

He added Amaravati would be developed as one of the capitals and added the foot march has a political agenda and they cannot support it.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party leader Manthena Satyanarayana Raju accused the YSRCP of conspiring to loot the north-coastal Andhra and added all political parties support the demand for Amaravati as the only capital. He said YSRCP leaders and supporters attended the Vishakhapatnam meeting and there was no endorsement from the people for the three-capital plan. “Only a capital city in Amaravati would ensure the development of all the three regions.”

