YSRCP vows to make Kurnool judicial capital of state

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reiterated its commitment to provide decentralised administration by forming three capital cities for the state with executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool while continuing Amaravati as the legislative capital.

The YSRCP, in coordination with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for decentralisation, held a rally in Kurnool under the banner of “Rayalaseema Garjana” (Roar of Rayalaseema), extending support to the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s plan to form three capitals.

Addressing the rally at STBC college grounds, senior YSRC leader and state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy announced that the state government will construct the new high court building in Jagannathagattu area in 10 acres.

“It will stand as a symbol of the aspirations of the youth and farmers of Rayalaseema and uphold its self-respect. Our movement will continue till we achieve this goal,” he said.

Reddy said that the chief minister had proposed three capitals for the state for all-round development of all the three regions — north coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

“The basis for decentralised administration for overall development of the state was the recommendation made by the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, Sri Krishna Committee and the Gentlemen’s Agreement. As a part of this strategy, the Jagan government has taken up national highways worth ₹7,500 crore and constructed a law university in Rayalaseema region,” the minister said.

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy alleged that Naidu had deprived the Rayalaseema region of its growth opportunities. He demanded that Naidu declare his stand on the judicial capital – whether he was in favour or against the setting up of high court in Kurnool.

Another senior minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy described Naidu as the traitor of Rayalaseema for opposing the judicial capital at Kurnool. “Naidu, who was the chief minister for 14 years, has failed to develop any other region, except Hyderabad. Can he claim credit for anything he has done for Rayalaseema to ensure development and employment in this area?” he asked.

JAC convener Vijay Kumar Reddy said the decision to make Kurnool as the judicial capital will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Rayalaseema. “All the promises made by the previous rulers to develop this particular region have remained unfulfilled and that is why it is imperative to build the judicial capital here to put an end to all these issues,” he said.

Several other YSRC ministers, including Md Amzad Basha, Jayaram and Ushasri Charan, besides party MLAs of the region, attended the rally, which was attended by thousands of students, advocates, women and civil society members.

Reacting to the criticism, senior TDP leader from Kurnool and former MP Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy’s wife Kotla Sujathamma accused the YSRCP leaders of misleading the people in the name of “Rayalaseema Garjana” with a demand to set up judicial capital at Kurnool.

She alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had not brought a single new industry to Rayalaseema. “On the other hand, several industries established during the TDP regime, have moved to other states. The unemployed youth have migrate to other states in search of livelihood,” Sujathamma pointed out.

