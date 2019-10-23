e-paper
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter: Top cop

Zakir Musa’s successor, identified as Abdul Hameed Lelhari was one of the three terrorists neutralised by security forces, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh(Photo: ANI)
         

Three militants of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a terror outfit linked to al Qaeda, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral, police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Hameed Lelhari, identified as successor to Zakir Musa, was one of the three men killed by security forces on Tuesday, said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 11:31 IST

India News