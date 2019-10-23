Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter: Top cop

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:38 IST

Three militants of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a terror outfit linked to al Qaeda, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral, police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Hameed Lelhari, identified as successor to Zakir Musa, was one of the three men killed by security forces on Tuesday, said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 11:31 IST