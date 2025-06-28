'Against moral values': Muslims groups oppose Zumba lessons at Kerala schools

The introduction of Zumba, a high-energy fitness programme, to schools in Kerala has sparked uproar from Muslim groups in the state, who say the dance goes "against moral values". (Image for representation) Zumba, a high-energy fitness programme, has been introduced for students in many Kerala schools(Unsplash)

Many schools in the southern state have started offering Zumba training with the aim to reduce stress among students, and counter the menace of drug abuse. The development came following a directive from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, some Muslims groups are critical of this initiative, and also want parents to reconsider before letting their children take part in the routine.

“Zumba dance is against moral values,” claimed Abdussamad Pookkottur, state secretary of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), in a Facebook post.

TK Ashraf, general secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, also opposed the move, saying he enrolled his son into a school to get quality education and "not to learn a culture where boys and girls, wearing minimal clothing, dance together to the rhythm of music.”

Ashraf has vowed that as a teacher, he will not be implementing the initiative and prepared to face any action. He also said his son would not participate in the dance routine.

“There may be people who see this as progressive. I am not one of them - I admit I am old-fashioned in this regard,” he added.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Nassar Faizy Koodathai also said that Zumba requires minimal clothing, urging to "not force vulgarity" upon students. "This is also a violation of the personal freedom and fundamental rights of students whose moral sense does not allow them to express their anger and dance together," the leader said.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, has also opposed the initiative, alleging it was introduced without any proper studies. "Has the General Education Department conducted any study or held discussions with students, teachers, and parents before implementing this?” asked MSF state president P K Navas.

Education department defends move

Amid mounting criticism from Muslims groups, the Kerala education department defended the Zumba initiative for schools, saying it promotes mental and physical well-being.

“We are well into the 21st century—it is 2025. We are not living in the 19th century or the primitive medieval period. Everyone should think in accordance with the times,” said Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindhu.

The General Education Department also voiced support to Zumba, saying the sessions are part of the state government's anti-drug campaign "With Childhood and Youth".

Studies have shown that children struggling with mental health issues are more likely to be trapped by drug networks, the department said, clarifying that with Zumba, the goal is to offer positive, healthy alternatives to children.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)