e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Zydus begins human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine

Zydus begins human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine

ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image(HT Archive)
         

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world’s third worst-hit nation.

ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said.

In the human trials, Zydus will enrol over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.

tags
top news
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
CBSE class 10th result 2020 soon| LIVE Updates
CBSE class 10th result 2020 soon| LIVE Updates
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In