3 Indians held in Sri Lankan airport for illegal possession of gold

The accused, aged between 29 to 34 years, were handed over to customs officers for questioning, the Daily News reported.

Colombo
Sri Lankan authorities have arrested scores of Indians in recent months for allegedly smuggling gold.
Sri Lankan authorities have arrested scores of Indians in recent months for allegedly smuggling gold. (REUTERS Photo)
         

Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport here for illegally carrying 1.5 kg gold, according to a media report on Monday.

The accused, aged between 29 to 34 years, were handed over to customs officers for questioning, the Daily News reported.

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested scores of Indians in recent months for allegedly smuggling gold.

