FBI arrests US man for killing Indian national in 2013

indians-abroad Updated: May 13, 2020 06:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
After years of investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Sean Donohoe on charges of killing the Indian national.
After years of investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Sean Donohoe on charges of killing the Indian national.(AP File Photo )
         

The FBI along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly killing a 27-year-old Indian national seven years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

Manpreet Ghuman Singh, a native of Punjab’s Majri Kishnewally village in Fatehgarh Sahib town, was working at a gas station in South Lake Tahoe in California when he was shot dead by an unknown assailant on August 6, 2013.

After years of investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Sean Donohoe on charges of killing Manpreet.

Donohoe, who lives in Las Vegas, was a resident of South Lake Tahoe city in California at the time of the incident.

In a statement, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said that on August 6, 2013, an unknown man wearing a face mask walked into the US Gasoline Station at 2470 Lake Tahoe Blvd, shot and killed the clerk, Manpreet Singh of South Lake Tahoe, California.

The killer then strolled out the front door and fled. The case eventually went cold with no leads, the police said.

Thereafter the case was assigned to the El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force, which is a collaboration between the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, California Department of Justice, Bureau of Forensic Science (BFS) and the FBI.

In July 2017, the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the homicide in hopes that new leads would be generated.

A witness watched the video and contacted investigators in the summer of 2019. The witness told investigators that Donohoe was responsible for the killing, leading to his arrest.

