e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

India asks Britain to ensure students from country do not face visa problems

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla spoke to Director General for Borders, Immigration, Citizenship and International Strategy at UK Home Office Glyn Williams regarding this.

indians-abroad Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
In the delegation-level talks, both sides discussed issues of mutual concern related to immigration and citizenship.
In the delegation-level talks, both sides discussed issues of mutual concern related to immigration and citizenship.(Photo: Bloomberg)
         

India on Monday asked Britain to ensure that students from the country do not face any visa issues and their rights be protected there, officials said.

In a meeting, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhal la spoke to Director General for Borders, Immigration, Citizenship and International Strategy at UK Home Office Glyn Williams regarding this.

Bhalla told Williams that there were instances when Indian students faced visa-related problems in Britain, an official of the Home Ministry said.

In the delegation-level talks, both sides discussed issues of mutual concern related to immigration and citizenship.

Kieran Drake, Minister Counsellor, Political and Press in the British High Commission in New Delhi, who was part of the UK delegation, said they had wide-ranging discussions.

“It was a productive meeting,” he said.

Last year, India was excluded from Tier 4 overseas student visa relaxations unveiled by the UK Home Office.

The move had triggered outrage among Indian student groups in Britain and other leading figures within the bilateral space, including some branding it an “insult” to India by including non-democratic countries on the list but excluding the world’s largest democracy.

The UK government had then directly linked the exclusion of Indian students from the list of countries offered easier visa norms to India’s refusal to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the return of illegal migrants.

Last year, the Union Cabinet had approved the pact on returns to facilitate the deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants in the UK to India and vice-versa.

However, at the eleventh hour, India did not sign the pact without specifying any reasons.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News