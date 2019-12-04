Indian-American Peter Mathews to run for Congress

indians-abroad

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:08 IST

Indian-American Peter Mathews, also a political analyst on CNN television, will be running for Congress.

Mathews, who was born in India and immigrated to the US along with his parents at the age of 10, announced to enter the race for US House of Representatives from 47th Congressional District of California. His father is from Kerala and mother from Tamil Nadu.

“We must move away from selfish, short-sighted policies that are destroying people’s lives and our climate through Corporate Deregulation and Tax Cuts for the Rich started by Reagan and pumped up by Trump,” Mathews said.

A CNN television political analyst, Mathews is a professor of political science and international relations at Cypress College.

He also makes frequent appearances on Sky News UK and BBC Radio.

According to his campaign, Mathews, if elected, will continue his life-long fight for equal treatment with human dignity for all.

“Inside and outside Congress, Peter Mathews will fight against prejudice, discrimination, and unequal treatment based on race/ethnicity, social class, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, religion and age,” it said.