e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian man in Singapore who died from heart disease later found to have Covid-19

The man is the eighth person in the country who had Covid-19 and died but was not added to the official toll because the death was not caused by the coronavirus.

indians-abroad Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Singapore
In some cases where patients died due to blood clots or heart-related issues, the patients were only confirmed to have had Covid-19 after their deaths.
In some cases where patients died due to blood clots or heart-related issues, the patients were only confirmed to have had Covid-19 after their deaths.(REUTERS)
         

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner, MOH said in its press release on Thursday.

He was found unconscious at his residence on June 8 and was admitted to Singapore General Hospital’s emergency department. He died on the same day, according to media reports.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on June 10 after his demise.

The man is the eighth person in the country who had Covid-19 and died but was not added to the official toll because the death was not caused by the coronavirus.

In all, seven deaths have been attributed to heart- or blood-related issues in Singapore.

The eighth, a migrant worker from India with Covid-19, died from multiple injuries after he was found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In some cases where patients died due to blood clots or heart-related issues, the patients were only confirmed to have had Covid-19 after their deaths.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In