Pak Sikh girl forcibly converted, married off; family seeks Imran Khan’s help

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:25 IST

A Pakistani Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore. Her family has lodged an FIR and in a video appeal urged Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to take action against the culprits

A video of the girls has also surfaced where she was forcibly converted to Islam and named as Ayesha. The ‘maulvi’ also arranged her marriage with a Muslim man. In Pakistan, many such incidents are regularly reported where Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of a ‘granthi’ (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, was allegedly forcibly taken away at gunpoint on night of August 27-28. In a video message, her brother said, “Our family has faced a tragic incident as some goons forcibly entered our house and abducted my younger daughter. They tortured her and forcibly converted her to Islam.”

He added, “We went to a police station to register a complaint. We met many senior officials but they have not listened to our complaint. The goons again came to our house and forced us to withdraw our complaint and threatened that they will also force us to convert to Islam if we persisted with the complaint.”

The family also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa for help in the matter.

India’s foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said: “We have, time and again raised the issue of persecution, abduction, treatment of minorities and conversions in Pakistan.” They have an obligation towards these people, they must fulfil it,” he added. “They must check themselves before saying anything to others, their home is burning, so they must first focus on it,” India’s foreign ministry spokesman said.

The members of the Sikh community in Pakistan have condemned the horrific incident and conducted a meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. They have decided to organise a protest on Friday at Governor House while an international conference related to Kartarpur Corridor is scheduled to be held there.

President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the incident. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter.

“I urge @narenderamodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji to raise this issue at global level bcos forced conversions happening in Pakistan have angered all the Sikhs. This issue must be taken up at @UN as it threatens Sikhs freedom of religion,” he tweeted.

