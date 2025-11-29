December 2025: Check out the full list of key dates, events, and observances

The last month of 2025 is almost upon us. This usually means cozying up in sweaters and enjoying fireside conversations. It is also a time for celebration for many as Christmas and the New Year approach. However, the importance of December is not limited to just the 25th and the 31st day of the month. List of all special days in December 2025(Unsplash)

December is, in fact, a month packed with days dedicated to special events and causes. Take a look at which days of the month have a special significance attached to them.

Important days international and national days in December

December 1: World AIDS Day

December 2: International Day for the Abolition of Slavery/National Pollution Control Day/World Computer Literacy Day/Anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

December 3: International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 4: Indian Navy Day/Wildlife Conservation Day

December 5: International Volunteer Day/World Soil Day

December 6: Dr. BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary/National Microwave Oven Day

December 7: Armed Forces Flag Day/International Civil Aviation Day/National Cotton Candy Day

December 8: Bodhi Day/National Brownie Day

December 9: International Anti-Corruption Day/National Pastry Day

December 10: Nobel Prize Day (Death anniversary of Alfred Nobel)/International Animal Rights Day/Human Rights Day

December 11: International Mountain Day/UNICEF Day

December 12: International Day of Neutrality/ International Universal Health Coverage Day

December 14: Hanukkah/Monkey Day

December 16: Vijay Diwas (Marking Indian Armed Forces’ win over Pakistan in 1971 War)

December 18: International Migrants Day/Minorities Rights Day/World Arabic Language Day

December 19: Goa Liberation Day

December 20: International Human Solidarity Day

December 21: Winter Solstice/World Basketball Day/World Meditation Day

December 22: National Mathematics Day (Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birthday)

December 23: National Farmers Day

December 24: National Consumer Rights Day

December 25: Christmas/Good Governance Day (Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary)

December 26: Boxing Day/Veer Bal Diwas/Beginning of Kwanzaa

December 27: International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

December 31: New Year’s Eve/ National Make Up Your Mind Day

FAQs

What is the day after Christmas known as?

Boxing Day is the name of the day after Christmas in the Western world.

When is UNICEF Day?

UNICEF Day is celebrated on December 11.