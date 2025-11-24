From tortoises to tuatara: 5 longest-living land animals and how they survive for thousands of years

Humans have been seeking immortality since the dawn of time. However, most ancient civilizations reconciled themselves to the idea that death is an inescapable reality of life. Longest living animals on earth(Unsplash)

Among animals, humans are among the longest-living creatures. It is common these days to see a person living into the eighth decade of his life. This is a luxury few other animals can afford. The list of animals that can reach an age of 100 is very short.

Creatures like the hydra or turritopsis dohrnii jellyfish have no upper limit to aging, as these two creatures are believed to have the ability to go on living forever. This is due to their ability to regenerate their bodies endlessly.

Then, there are creatures like glass sponges and black corals, which can live for thousands of years. However, none of these creatures is what we would usually identify as ‘animals’. While sponges and black corals are sea organisms, hydra and turritopsis dohrnii aren’t creatures that we come across or understand in our daily lives. More importantly, they all inhabit the sea, where the laws of land seem to apply less. Here are some of the longest living animals on Earth, as per Live Science.

Seychelles Giant Tortoise – Over 150 years

The oldest living land animal is Jonathan, a 190-year-old Seychelles giant tortoise, as per Live Science. The reason this species of tortoise lives such a long time is that their bodies destroy damaged cells, which can get worse with age, giving them great durability.

Galápagos Tortoise – Over 150 years

This species of tortoise is found, as the name clearly points out, on the Galápagos Islands. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare website, these tortoises are the largest in the world. They can have a lifespan of well over 150 years, with the oldest recorded individual having lived for 175 years.

They can grow to as long as 4.2 feet and can weigh up to 300 kilograms. There are 12 subspecies of this tortoise, and they are all endangered. These animals are herbivores and play a key part in sustaining the ecosphere of the islands they inhabit.

Saltwater Crocodile – Over 100 years

The largest living reptile in the world, the saltwater crocodile, can easily reach an age of 100+. They are also endowed with the strongest bite force in the animal kingdom, as per Ultimate Kilimanjaro.

Their size is enormous, with males being able to reach a length of six meters. They can weigh as much as 1000 kilograms. What makes them special is their adaptability, as they can survive both in fresh and saltwater environments.

Box Turtle – Over 100 years

The box turtles are found in North America and are small to medium in size. They are endowed with a unique mechanism wherein they can fully retract into their shell for protection. While living for more than 50 years is normal for them, some individuals have been known to reach an age of above 100 years.

Tuatara – Over 100 years

This reptile has been present on our planet since the time of dinosaurs. Endemic to New Zealand, the tuatara has a unique feature – a third eye on top of their head. This, Ultimate Kilimanjaro reports, is believed to control their circadian rhythms.

They have been known to easily live beyond the age of 100, joining a very rare group of animals.