Optical illusion: Can you find hidden buildings in this viral challenge in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are becoming more and more popular on the internet. Thousands of people have made optical illusions their favourite pastime because of the game's simplicity and directness. The latest brain teaser to go viral on the internet asks players to investigate a photo taken from a plane in mid-air. Can you find the hidden buildings in this aerial photo?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find the buildings

A user posted the challenge on the subreddit FindTheSniper. At first glance, there is an aerial view of a vast, desert-like landscape. A portion of an airplane wing is visible in the upper left corner of the photo. Meanwhile, wisps of tiny clouds sprinkle the sky above. The earth underneath is vast and has a rough, arid landscape. The terrain is a patchwork of tans and browns broken up by formations resembling canyons or dried riverbeds.

Somewhere hidden in this photo are some buildings. Players must locate the structures within just 10 seconds. See the post here.

Optical illusion: Answer

Given the angle the photo was taken from, many found it difficult to spot the buildings. However, those who were determined cracked the puzzle in the end. If you look carefully, the buildings are in the lower right-hand quadrant of the picture.

Some of the players who solved the optical illusion wrote about their experiences in the comment section of the post. “This is a cool picture. This one was fun,” one wrote. Another advised fellow players to “just follow the little road”. “I found them, and now I feel sad. What a desolate place to live,” commented another. “First tier above the tidal limit,” added one.

Why optical illusions are good mental exercise

Solving optical illusions online daily has several advantages. It is well recognised that these viral brain teasers enhance our ability to observe and think quickly. These games are also excellent for lowering tension. Research has indicated that those who solve optical illusions on a regular basis are generally innovative. Optical illusions encourage people to think creatively and pay attention to small details. Most importantly, these mental exercises educate us to be cautious and patient in any circumstance.