Stranger Things: What is Will's new secret? Will Byers' newfound powers explained

Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 4, titled “Sorcerer”, Will Byers temporarily gains control over the hive-mind creatures of the Upside Down, even directing Demogorgons to attack, much like Eleven's telekinesis. Immediately after, Will’s eyes glow white, and he bleeds from the nose. From left, Shawn Levy, Amybeth McNulty, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Fans speculate it as a new era for Will, interpreting it as a power manifestation. Fans question if Will will now have actual powers on the show.

However, creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer clarified to Variety that Will does not actually possess innate supernatural powers. They specify that Will’s control was not his own, but was a borrow from villain Vecna's pool of abilities due to a psychic connection with the Upside Down’s hive mind.

Ross explained, “ It’s different in that he’s able to channel Vecna’s powers. But they’re all related. Vecna and Eleven, their powers are similar.” Matt added, “He taps into the hive mind, and then he can manipulate anything within the hive.”

Will acted more like a “puppeteer” of the hive-mind’s forces, and cannot influence objects outside this network, as explained by Ross. Vecna has long underestimated Will and viewed him as weak, ordinary, and unthreatening. This can come as a bite on the behind in the showdown.

Will's reinvention

Will’s temporary access to Vecna’s powers has transformed his historically passive and victimised character into a potential key player in the battle against the Upside Down.

According to Beebom, fans are speculating that this may make Will arguably the strongest figure yet in the series. Combined sensitivity to supernatural activity with unexpected power is just the beginning.

Will's emotional arc is also in its development era. It is known that Will has been, EW writes, “psychically tethered” to the Upside Down since Season 1. His sensitivity, pain, and trauma influence how he accesses this connection. The Season 5 event is an emotional culmination of “everything he has carried from his past,” EW writes.

Nature of power still a mystery

Duffer brothers were emphatic that these powers are not inherently his, but borrowed via the hive mind; it remains uncertain how much Will can rely on them.

Could the strain of channelling such dark energy backfire? Even with the reveal, many questions remain about the nature, limits and permanence of Will’s powers.