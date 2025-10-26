Sydney Sweeney debuts her new blonde hairstyle at AFI Fest screening of her upcoming film Christy

Sydney Sweeney stunned her fans with a new look at the AFI Fest screening of her upcoming movie, Christy. The actress made an appearance with chopped-off, bright blonde hair, turning heads on the red carpet. For her outfit, the movie star donned a powder pink gown with a halter neckline and lace detailing. She completed her look with minimal makeup, bold lips, and silver accessories. Sydney Sweeney flaunts her new blonde hairstyle at AFI Fest screening of Christy(Getty Images via AFP)

Sydney Sweeney debuts new blonde hair

As for Sweeney’s new hairstyle, the particular look was achieved by the celebrity colorist, Jacob Schwartz, who also happens to be the actress’s longtime hairstylist, as per PEOPLE.

While speaking to Vogue, the Anyone But You star’s hairdresser revealed that the actress wanted her hair to have a big moment as she walked the red carpet of the event. Schwartz revealed to the media portal, “It felt like the perfect time to do something bold.”

According to the hairstylist, Sweeney opted for a more icy shade as compared to her regular “dark suede blonde.” Moreover, Schwartz explained that the color of the actress’s hair goes well with the bob cut while also making her eyes and other facial features shine. Glen Coco, who chopped the Euphoria star’s hair perfectly, also talked to Vogue, where he stated, “This is a transformation.”

Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming movie

On the work front, Sydney will be seen portraying the role of legendary boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic. Christy is directed by David Michôd, and the star cast includes Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad Coleman, Bryan Hibbard, Tony Cavalero, and Gilbert Cruz.

As for the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “Christy Martin never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people.” It further states, “Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Foster).”

Previously, in an interview with Deadline, the actress discussed the physical training she underwent for the role. Sydney shared that she gained nearly 30 lbs with the help of her nutritionist. She added that she enjoyed training with professional boxers and weight trainers, who helped her step into Christy’s shoes.

Ahead of the AFI screening, the movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. Christy will be released in theaters on November 7.

FAQs

Q1. Was Christy screened at the Toronto Film Festival?

Yes. Christy received a standing ovation during the TIFF screening.

Q2. Who plays the role of Christy’s husband in the film?

Ben Foster plays the role of Christy’s husband in the movie.

Q3. When will Christy be released in theaters?

Christy will hit theaters on November 7.