Who is Olu Evans? All on ballet star Misty Copeland's husband and their kids

Misty Copeland, the famous ballet dancer, just retired from American Ballet Theater, following a stellar performance at Manhattan's Lincoln Center on Wednesday, October 22, according to NBC Philadelphia. The first Black principal dancer at ABT, Copeland, has been married to Olu Evans since 2016. Here is all we know about Misty Copeland's husband. Misty Copeland retires: Who is husband Olu Evans? First date, marriage, children, and more(Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: Who is Cindy Stortzum? All on Darren Bailey's wife amid Montana helicopter crash

Who is Olu Evans?

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans tied the knot on July 31, 2016, in Laguna Beach, California. This was just a year after Copeland became American Ballet Theater’s first Black principal dancer in 2015, as per Primetimer.

According to People magazine, Olu Evans, who graduated from Emory University School of Law, is a registered attorney in New York. Evans and Copeland first met in 2004 at a club in Chelsea, New York. In an interview with Elle Magazine, Copeland revealed that Olu Evans was her first boyfriend.

“He was my first boyfriend. He taught me to communicate in ways I'd never learned before,” Copeland told Elle magazine. She said Olu taught her to face her problems and “think about things critically”. Copeland also said that he made her believe in her abilities. “He made me feel like I really did have a bright future as a ballerina," she added.

As per People, Olu Evans is a cousin of actor Taye Diggs, who is known for his performances in The Best Man, All-American, and Brown Sugar. Misty Copeland and Olu Evans share a son named Jackson.

Also read: Darren Bailey net worth: A look at former Illinois senator's fortune

Olu Evans is a supportive husband

Misty Copeland has frequently complemented Olu Evans. During a 2015 interview with Soledad O’Brien, Copeland opened up about how Evans cared about her as a person. She said Evans “wasn’t afraid of hearing or seeing me so damaged”.

Later, Copeland told The Telegraph that Evans made her feel more confident as a ballet dancer. “He made me feel like [my body] is my instrument and I have to take care of it,” Copeland said.

FAQs:

Who is Misty Copeland’s husband?

Misty Copeland’s husband is Olu Evans, a registered attorney in New York.

When and where did Misty Copeland and Olu Evans get married?

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans got married on July 31, 2016, in Laguna Beach, California.

Who is Olu Evans’ cousin?

Actor Taye Diggs is Olu Evans’ cousin.