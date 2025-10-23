Who is Rozaliya? Meet LA-based mystic alchemist who abandoned husband for ‘silence’

Rozaliya, an LA-based mystic alchemist who worked with celebrities like Billie Eilish and Janet Jackson, has abandoned everything, including her marriage, family, and wealth, to live in silence and awaken her inner warrior. Despite having a financially prosperous career in the modern world, Rozaliya decided to quit her luxurious lifestyle in search of the “truth of life.” Who is Rozaliya? Meet Hollywood’s spiritual leader who abandoned husband and family for “silence”(Instagram/rozaliyaofficial)

Rozaliya’s deep realization

Rozaliya, who grew up in Bulgaria, became an entrepreneur at a young age to launch models and advertising agencies. After a while, she also completed a master’s degree in business and produced TV shows and fashion events, as per People magazine. However, with her psychic gifts, Rozaliya also became a spiritual leader to global entrepreneurs and Hollywood celebrities.

Despite the success she received in her career, Rozaliya realized she was “not happy”. Although the mystic alchemist “was living the life most people dream of”, she admitted that she felt “burned out”. After Rozaliya felt there must be “a bigger mission” beyond materialistic achievements, she went on a trip to Bali, which changed her life.

Rozaliya’s trip to Bali

A martial artist that Rozaliya met in Bali changed her life after he spoke at length on the power of the mind and the inner warrior that needs to be awakened. Additionally, the mystic alchemist was surprised to see that so many people in Bali were content with something as little as bananas and rice.

The discovery made her realize that she “didn’t want to be dependent on money or other people”. “I wanted to know the truth of life, and silence was the only way,” Rozaliya told People. This was the beginning of her journey towards silence.

She then went on to live almost two and a half years in silence in Bali. After a while, Rozaliya moved to Nepal, where she meditated in caves.

Rozaliya’s true calling​​

During her stay in Asia, Rozaliya understood that she wanted to return to the modern world and help those in need. As of now, she has helped several billionaires find their true calling.

Rozaliya says you become a “warrior” when “you connect to your secret self”. "Life becomes more meaningful, and happiness arises naturally from within,” she adds.

