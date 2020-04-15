It’s time to make a move

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:04 IST

The onset of Covid-19 has challenged our everyday convenience in more ways than one. While social distancing and isolation are currently the most effective ways of keeping the contagion at bay, they do not shield us from feeling hesitant and constantly in doubt. With our health, finances and futures at stake, we grapple for safe passages to the next day. Can movement be a portal to this “one day at a time” approach? As Frank Zappa had once said for music, can body action differently sculpt the air in performance? Cusp, a Kolkata-based commune for mindfulness and fitness enthusiasts, held a free movement session on Instagram to encourage holistic well-being in these trying times.

“All of us are homebound now. The Internet enables us to reach out and devise methods that consider both body and mind positivity. We plan to organise bi-weekly workshops on Zoom,” says Agniva Ray, co-founder and executive head, CUSP.

The Sunday session was addressed by Satakshi Nandy, a movement artiste, contemporary dancer and actor from Kolkata. With a Diploma from Attakkalari Center for Movement Arts and being trained in Kalaripayattu, Bharatnatyam, Mayurbhanj Chhau and Ballet she sheds light on how her craft shapes her life. “When young, I remember carrying a red tape recorder to school. I grew up on movies where kids would be hooked to the jukebox. So, the idea of creating performance-oriented content has always been part of my DNA,” she shares. She further admits this lockdown has not been an easy phase for many – “At times, it feels like my mind is on a loop even though I know how to use dance against it!”

Body movement, undoubtedly, puts one in a constructive state of mind, says Satakshi. She, however, confesses if she were to claim a couple of movement workshops can fight off General Anxiety Disorder or Depression, it would be a stretch, as she has no specialisation in mental health and psychology. “It can motivate you to pull yourself out of bed and pull through the day.” On being asked about the necessity to shift performance arts to virtual media, especially when it is a field that requires one-on-one exchange, she adds, “I see this as a temporary settlement. I am not denying the significance and influence of digital platforms, but as and when normalcy prevails, I would like to take my craft back to its original surroundings. That is something I enjoy – the audience, the spontaneity, and the fact that people can come together over music or dance.” She further goes on to add how it takes years of practice to perfect a skill and only a few days of break can drain you of the same. Being online is also a potent mode of practice while guiding other co-participants.

“Attendees often sign up for a class with low self-confidence and a compromised morale. In many instances, channelling their energy into performance makes then rediscover their worth. That’s what I wish to lend through web classes too,” Satakshi signs off.