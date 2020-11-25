e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 11-year-old girl from Australia saves shark trapped in rocks

11-year-old girl from Australia saves shark trapped in rocks

Rea was never in danger as the draughtboard shark is a slow-moving, bottom feeder that mostly eats small shellfish.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:55 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
SYDNEY
Billie Rea, 11, rescues a draughtboard shark trapped in shallow waters by an outgoing tide, before releasing it in deeper waters, near Kingston Beach, in Tasmania, Australia.
Billie Rea, 11, rescues a draughtboard shark trapped in shallow waters by an outgoing tide, before releasing it in deeper waters, near Kingston Beach, in Tasmania, Australia.(REUTERS)
         

While the words shark and Australia typically conjure up images of attacks on swimmers and surfers, 11-year-old Billie Rea didn’t think twice in rescuing a shark trapped by the low tide in a rock pool and carrying it to deeper water.

“I’ve got a shark. Come on darling,” the girl was heard answering her mother in a video shared on social media on Tuesday, as she plucked a draughtboard shark from a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach, Tasmania, about 10 km (6 miles) south of the Australian island state’s capital of Hobart.

“It’s alright, it’s alright,” Rea cooed as she trod over mossy rocks with the brown-spotted shark in both hands before releasing it in open water.

Rea was never in danger as the draughtboard shark is a slow-moving, bottom feeder that mostly eats small shellfish.

“As soon as it came into view, I knew what it was and I knew that it couldn’t hurt her,” her mother Abby Gilbert, who filmed the rescue six days earlier, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Billie Rea, 11, carries a draughtboard shark across rocks before releasing it in deeper waters, after rescuing it when it was trapped in shallow waters by an outgoing tide, near Kingston Beach, in Tasmania, Australia.
Billie Rea, 11, carries a draughtboard shark across rocks before releasing it in deeper waters, after rescuing it when it was trapped in shallow waters by an outgoing tide, near Kingston Beach, in Tasmania, Australia. ( REUTERS )

“You saw in the video just how calm she is, and I feel like that animal felt so safe with her,” she added.

Abby was more concerned with the wet rocks that Billie clambered across to get to the open water than the live shark in her daughter’s hands.

“Just be careful because it’s super slippery,” Abby could be heard cautioning in the video just before Billie reaches the water’s edge and places the shark into the sea.

tags
top news
NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of Abbottabad
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of Abbottabad
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ indispensable man and an archetypal party person
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ indispensable man and an archetypal party person
Fire at Ghazipur landfill rages for over 12 hours, adds to Delhi’s pollution woes
Fire at Ghazipur landfill rages for over 12 hours, adds to Delhi’s pollution woes
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In