e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 12-year-old adopts a Royal Bengal tiger for his birthday at Nehru Zoological Park

12-year-old adopts a Royal Bengal tiger for his birthday at Nehru Zoological Park

According to an official release, Chinmay Siddharth Shah, 12, decided to spend his birthday budget to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2020 11:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hyderabad
Chinmay Siddharth Shah, 12, handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to a zoo official for the adoption of the tiger for three months.
Chinmay Siddharth Shah, 12, handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to a zoo official for the adoption of the tiger for three months.(ANI)
         

A 12-year-old boy, who is a student of Class 7, has adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger named “Sankalp” in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Telangana on his birthday, said Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to a zoo official for the adoption of the tiger for three months.

According to an official release, Chinmay Siddharth Shah, 12, decided to spend his birthday budget to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger. Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah visited the office of the curator and handed over the cheque to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

On the same day, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda and handed over a cheque of Rs.5,000 each.

A Nagamani thanked the children for showing a great gesture, love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife by adopting the tiger and birds in the zoo park. She also appealed the citizens to come forward in more number and adopt animals at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
Congress says PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session
Congress says PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session
‘People do not rate him’: Gambhir names most underrated player in T20s
‘People do not rate him’: Gambhir names most underrated player in T20s
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In