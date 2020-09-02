e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 2 massive pythons crash through ceiling in Australia while apparently fighting over a female snake. See pics

2 massive pythons crash through ceiling in Australia while apparently fighting over a female snake. See pics

David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday and found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:54 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Canberra, Australia
The incident took place at a home at Laceys Creek, Australia.
The incident took place at a home at Laceys Creek, Australia.
         

An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.

David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday and found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table.

“I knew we hadn’t had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it,” Tait told Nine Network television on Tuesday.

The image shows a snake coiled on the floor.
The image shows a snake coiled on the floor.

He soon found two culprits — non-venomous carpet pythons 2.8 meters (9 foot, 2 inches) and 2.5 meters (8 foot, 2 inches) long — that had slithered into a a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 45 kilograms (100 pounds).

Snake catcher Steven Brown was called to remove the two snakes.

“I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof,” Brown said. He suspected the female could still be in the ceiling or nearby.

The males were returned to the wild, but the suspected third snake hasn’t been found.

The snake catcher also took to Facebook to shared several images:

People had a lot to say about this scarily interesting incident. “Where do they get water from in the roof ? A section of our garage roof has dropped off the trusses , The thought never occurred that I might end up with a python on my head,” wrote a Facebook user. “No wonder they fell through the ceiling. They’re huge!” expressed another. “Gorgeous - naughty though,” joked a third.

How would you react if faced with such a situation?

