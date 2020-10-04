e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 2 new species of pipeworts discovered by scientists in Western Ghats

2 new species of pipeworts discovered by scientists in Western Ghats

Pipeworts (Eriocaulon) is a plant group which completes its life cycle within a small period during monsoon. It exhibits great diversity in the Western Ghats.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
The species reported from Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra has been named Eriocaulon parvicephalum.
The species reported from Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra has been named Eriocaulon parvicephalum.(Twitter@PIBImphal)
         

Scientists from the Agharkar Research Institute in Pune have recently discovered two new species of pipeworts in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Sunday.

The species reported from Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra has been named Eriocaulon parvicephalum (due to its minute inflorescence size), and the other reported from Kumta, Karnataka is called Eriocaulon karaavalense (named after Karaavali, Coastal Karnataka region), it said.

Pipeworts (Eriocaulon) is a plant group which completes its life cycle within a small period during monsoon. It exhibits great diversity in the Western Ghats.

Around 111 species of pipeworts are found in India. Most of these are reported from the Western Ghats and the eastern Himalayas, and around 70 per cent of them are endemic to the country.

“One species, Eriocaulon cinereum, is well known for its anti-cancerous, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and astringent properties. E. quinquangulare is used against liver diseases. E. madayiparense is an anti-bacterial from Kerala.

“The medicinal properties of the newly discovered species are yet to be explored,” the DST said.

The new species were discovered while exploring the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

The scientists wanted to trace the evolutionary history of the genus Eriocaulon and made extensive efforts to collect as many species as possible from India, especially from the Western Ghats, the DST said.

“While critically examining our collection, we came across two accessions, which showed different floral characters than earlier known species. Hence, we studied morphology and its DNA to confirm the novelty,” said Ritesh Kumar Choudhary, the lead author of a study on the new species.

The study was published in ‘Phytotaxa’ and ‘Annales Botanici Fennici’ journals, the DST said.

Identification of the species belonging to Eriocaulon is very difficult as they all look similar, which is why the genus is often referred to as a ‘Taxonomist’s nightmare’.

Its tiny flowers and seeds make it difficult to distinguish between different species, Choudhary pointed out.

Choudhary’s PhD student Ashwini Darshetkar said, “Future studies will focus on elucidating the evolutionary history of the genus in India. A thorough investigation of the phylogenetic relationship between all Indian species would also help in prioritising the conservation of threatened species in India.” “We are also trying to develop DNA barcodes, which will enable us to identify the species with just a portion of the leaf,” he said.

top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In