2-year-old bear wanders around, causes traffic delay. Here’s how cops relocate it

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:56 IST

Commuters on Center Street in Utah on Wednesday morning faced a traffic jam caused due to a very unusual reason. Turns out, the traffic was halted and the street shut down because something was spotted wandering around the area – a 2-year-old bear.

The wandering brown-coloured black bear caused the traffic to stop for about 40 minutes, reports ABC 4. Initially, officials tried various methods to deter the bear from wandering around. However, it refused to go away. Finally, the cops used their vehicle sirens to drive the bear up a tree.

Eventually, the wildlife officials tranquillised the bear and later, remove it from the area, reports ABC 4. After the rescue of the animal, the closed lane was opened and traffic resumed normally.

Orem Police Department later took to Facebook to share an image of the stubborn perpetrator.

The cops used their vehicle sirens to drive the bear up a tree.

Earlier, video of a bear family captured attention of people online. The video shows a young bear trying to rescue its sibling that got locked inside a metal dumpster.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | ‘Surprise visitor’ sneaks into hotel’s bathroom, takes a nap. Twitter calls it cute

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:51 IST