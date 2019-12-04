2-year-old boy falls from building, locals standing below save him. Watch

it-s-viral

A group of people are hailed as heroes by the Internet and for all the right reasons. They saved the life of a 2-year-old boy who fell down from a building. The incident, which took place in Daman, was caught on camera and later shared online.

In the heart-stopping dramatic video, a few people gather below a building while looking upwards. Within moments, their pace quickens and they stretch out their hands. In just a few seconds, a child falls from the building and one person among the group catches the kid just before he hits the ground.

Here’s the video:

The kid was playing when he fell down from the third floor. However, he grabbed a window grill in the second floor and started crying. The sound attracted the attention of the people standing nearby. They rushed in to save the kid. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.

News agency ANI took to Twitter to share the video. Tweeple couldn’t stop praising the people who saved the kids. While some applauded their act, others wished them best in life. A few also pointed that this is what humanity looks like. This is what they tweeted:

Kudos to those who saved lives... pic.twitter.com/v1X2MqLr7e — ॐ Ж Rudra ☬ ®️ (@RudraChakri) December 3, 2019

Bravo salute to the heros — Bose is the boss (@avivjy) December 3, 2019

Sometime we saw humanity like this hatsoff to the people who save as in today's world no one care anyone else — Mayank 🇮🇳 (@_Mayank_Mittal) December 3, 2019

Bravo keep the humanity alive on world — ᴹʳJames Bond 0⃣0⃣7⃣ (@JB_007007) December 3, 2019

God bless those men — RESPET MAN RESPET. (@theutd7) December 3, 2019

What do you think of this act of bravery?

(with inputs from ANI)

