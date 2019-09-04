3-year-old orders milk from bar, her confidence impresses people. Video cracks up a few too

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:01 IST

Imagine how most three year olds would react if their parents forgot their milk bottle while on a vacation. Most would probably cry their hearts out and throw a tantrum. However, not 3-year-old Myla Anderson. When young Myla encountered such a situation, she did something that has now impressed people and also left many in splits.

Myla was on a holiday with her father Ben, and mother, Sophie, reports Metro. Sadly, her parents forgot to get her milk bottle. Unfazed by this situation, Myla simply decided to walk up to the bar and order herself a glass of milk.

It’s while she was waiting for her drink - quite patiently - her video was recorded. Later, it was shared on Twitter by her father.

“My daughter is actually something else. We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass,” Myla’s father Ben wrote while sharing the video.

My daughter is actually something else. We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AxhKZK1Soj — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) August 26, 2019

Later, in another tweet Ben wrote “According to one of the ladies in the video she [Myla] went over and first asked for a bottle of milk but the lady said they only had glasses. To which the young one replied, “A glass is fine.”

Shared on August 26, the video has tickled people’s funny bone. Till now, the post has gathered more than 1.3 million views. Additionally, it has also amassed about 85,000 likes and 21,000 retweets.

There were also many who couldn’t help but appreciate the confidence shown by the young girl. However, a few couldn’t control their laughter and expressed the same over comments.

What do you think of this incident?

