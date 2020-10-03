e-paper
4 Brothers groove to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun, their cool moves impress people. Watch

Oct 03, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the brothers dancing.
If you have heard Daler Mehndi’s track Tunak Tunak Tun and have grooved to it at least a few times, then this video may evoke an urge in you to get up and shake your leg all over again. It shows four brothers dancing in perfect synchronisation to the popular track.

The video was shared on Instagram profile called The Williams Family. “This song is sooo lit. Who’s heard it before??” reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some question the answer asked in the caption, others applauded the brothers’ skills.

“Does somebody else watch those videos on repeat to see each of them separately?... or is it just me,” asked an Instagram user. “Hahaha this is classic,” expressed another. “Most Indians know this song,” said a third.” There were many who wrote how they have grown up listening to this hit track. A few also requested the brothers to shoot a routine while dancing to Bollywood songs.

“I feel like jumping up and dancing with you... Brilliant, guys!” exclaimed a fourth. We understand if you feel the same too.

This, however, is not the only video of dancers grooving to Tunak Tunak Tun which has amazed people. A few days ago a dance group called Basement Gang also shared a video showing four people dancing to that number.

What do you think of the videos?

