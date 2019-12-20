5-year-old rides ‘unicorn’ before going for cancer treatment. Watch heartening video

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:39 IST

In today’s edition of tales-which-will-warm-up-your-heart, we have a story of a 5-year-old boy riding a ‘unicorn’. It’s the story of 5-year-old Wyatt Haas from Terry, USA, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and is now undergoing a treatment in a hospital away from his home. However, before going away for the treatment his classmates and community members arranged a wonderful surprising send-off party for the unicorn-loving boy. And, a video of that party is now tugging at the heartstrings of the people.

The incident came to light when Facebook user Jennifer Nielsen shared the story of this ‘magical’ party along with several images and a video.

Wyatt sitting on ‘unicorn’, and surrounded by friends.

“My heart is overflowing after yesterday! A day that touched my heart for eternity! God is great, and he gave us the most perfect weather for an incredible time together!” Nielsen wrote.

“The world became a magical place for this special little boy and his family yesterday, and unicorn dreams came true! The kindergarten class gathered together for a truly memorable send-off for their beloved friend and classmate Wyatt Hass, as he starts his cancer treatment journey at Saint Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN,” she added.

In the following lines, Nielsen described how Wyatt was diagnosed with cancer. She also mentioned a GoFundMe account setup for the little one. Further writing about a Facebook page called “Wyatt’s Journey”.

The images shared with the post show the people celebrating the party with cake, regal decorations, and two ‘unicorns’. The video captures a smiling Wyatt riding the ‘unicorn’.

“We actually kept it a surprise from Wyatt, he didn’t know about it until we got to the park,” the boy’s mother Corissa told Inside Edition. “He has loved unicorns for two to three years. He’s just fallen more in love with them as he got older, he’s got a whole collection at home,” she added.

Jennifer Nielsen, mother of a classmate of Wyatt, transformed two horses from her ranch to bring alive the unicorns. She used washable chalk to cover the animals in bright coloured spots. The look was completed with a silver horn tied to the their harness.

Read the full post here:

People were overwhelmed by the story and the kindness of the people who made the party possible. They dropped all sorts of comments.

“This is so wonderful. Prayers to the family!” wrote a Facebook user. “The power of community your community support in your little town is outstanding! This is the true meaning of community!!! Love love love it!” wrote another. “What an awesome story,” commented a third.

Wyatt has been admitted to St. Jude hospital in Tennessee. There where he will undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment.